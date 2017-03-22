TEL AVIV, March 22 El Al Israel Airlines
swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as revenue
dropped, due in part to a pilots protest that led to costly
flight disruptions and a squeeze from exchange rates.
Israel's flag carrier reported on Wednesday a quarterly loss
of $2.4 million, down from a $12.2 million net profit a year
earlier.
Revenue fell to $460.8 million from $476.3 during the same
period in 2015.
The airline in December signed a deal with its pilots to end
a year of protests that led to flight cancellations, delays,
higher costs and angry passengers.
El Al said revenue was also hurt in the fourth quarter by
"the erosion of exchange rates of currencies in which the
company's sales transactions are conducted against the dollar."
The company said it saved $9.6 million on jet fuel expenses.
For all of 2016, El Al said its load factor increased to 84
percent and its market share at Israel's Ben Gurion
International Airport edged higher to 32.6 percent.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Boyle)