TEL AVIV, March 25 El Al Israel Airlines' net loss widened in the fourth quarter after a summer conflict with Palestinians militants in Gaza hurt incoming tourism.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net loss in the quarter was $14.8 million from $3.7 million a year ago. Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $493 million as revenue from its cargo business fell 8.2 percent.

El Al said tourism to Israel fell by 20 percent in the second half of 2014 in the wake of the Gaza fighting.

The company's chief executive, David Maimon, called on the government to invest in measures to boost the tourism sector.

Operating costs rose 0.8 percent to $433 million despite a decline in jet fuel prices as hedging contracts taken to protect the company from a rise in fuel prices led to higher expenses.

Its market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport in 2014 rose to 33.3 percent from 32.5 percent in 2013.

El Al is in the process of renewing its fleet and in 2014 it invested $176 million for the purchase of new planes and equipment. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)