TEL AVIV Aug 17 El Al Israel Airlines
reported a 102 percent rise in second quarter net profit due to
a rise in the number of passengers and lower fuel costs.
Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net profit rose
to $35 million in the April-June quarter from $17 million a year
earlier.
Revenue increased 5 percent to $537 million, partly due to
the timing of the Jewish festival of Passover that is usually a
peak time for El Al. The holiday fell in mid-April this year
versus March in 2015.
Jet fuel expenses slid 21 percent, or $26 million, over the
same period last year to $83.3 million.
El Al said its load factor edged higher to 82.3 percent and
its market share at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport
increased to 34.2 percent.
The airline declared a dividend of $18.3 million for the
first half of 2016. It distributed $40 million for 2015.
