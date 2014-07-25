July 25 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
rose as much as 32 percent in their trading debut,
valuing the restaurant chain at more than $700 million.
Shares of the restaurant, known for its fire-grilled
chicken, rose to $19.84 in morning trading on Friday on the
Nasdaq.
The company raised $107.1 million after its initial public
offering of 7.1 million shares were priced at $15 each, at the
higher end of the range. All the shares in the IPO were offered
by the company.
Private equity firms Trimaran Capital Partners LLC and
Freeman Spogli & Co owned the entire company through Trimaran
Pollo Partners LLC prior to the offering. Their stake fell to 80
percent after the IPO.
