May 14 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco
Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales, sending its shares down 11 percent in
after-market trading on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $5.5 million
or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $90.4 million from $81.4 million.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in
the quarter, below the 5.7 percent rise expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
