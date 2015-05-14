(Adds details, background, shares)
May 14 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco
Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales and forecast a full-year profit largely below
estimates, as customer traffic at its restaurants grew at its
slowest pace since the company went public in July last year.
The Costa Mesa, California-based company's shares were down
11 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in
the first quarter ended April 1, below the 5.7 percent rise
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix were
expecting.
Same-restaurant sales at company-owned restaurant grew 3.5
percent in the quarter, a much slower pace than the 5.2 percent
growth rate expected by analysts.
The company reported a 0.1 percent rise in customer traffic
in the quarter, the slowest rate of growth since it debuted on
the Nasdaq.
The company reaffirmed its full-year pro forma earnings
forecast of 67-71 cents per share, largely below the average
analyst estimate of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $90.4 million, beating the
average estimate of $88.5 million.
The company's net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents
per share, in the first quarter, from $5.5 million or 18 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, El Pollo Loco earned 18 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate by 1 cent.
The company's shares closed at $29.06 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen more than
17 percent since its July 25 debut.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)