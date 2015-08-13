Aug 13 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco
Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales as the number of diners visiting its outlets
fell for the first time since its debut.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 1.3 percent in
the second quarter ended July 1, below the 3.5 percent rise
expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Net income rose to $7.2 million from $6.6 million a year
earlier. Total revenue rose 3 percent to $89.5 million in the
quarter.
