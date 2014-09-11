NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Republic of El Salvador is set
to raise US$800m through a new 12-year bond with a final yield
of 6.375%, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba3/BB-/BB-, launched the transaction
at the tight end of guidance of 6.375%-6.5% and tight to initial
price thoughts of 6.75% area.
El Salvador will use proceeds to repay local LETES notes.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the
144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)