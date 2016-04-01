SAN SALVADOR, March 31 El Salvador is proposing
to order telephone companies to block cell phone signals inside
prisons where a state of emergency has been declared, in order
to prevent gang leaders from ordering murders or extortions
while incarcerated.
The move is among a raft of measures the government proposed
to Congress on Thursday as the small Central American state
struggles to combat record-high murder rates that have made it
one of the world's most violent countries.
The government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in
the country's seven most dangerous prisons, where the proposed
measures would be introduced first if legislators give their
assent in a vote likely to be held on Friday.
While cell phones and other electronic devices are currently
illegal inside prisons, visitors, guards and others still manage
to sneak them in for the use of inmates.
Under the state of emergency, prison authorities have been
ordered to limit gang leaders' movements inside jail, and
prohibit visitors and outside communication for 15 days.
President Salvador Sanchez Ceren also announced plans to
deploy more troops on the streets to battle a rising wave of
gang violence.
In prison inspections, authorities found cell phones with up
to $20,000 in call credits, Rodil Hernandez, the director of
prisons, told Reuters. He said phone operators had not helped
with the problem so far.
A telephone trade group told a news conference on Thursday,
however, that phone companies were willing to collaborate with
any measures.
Of the 33,000 or so prisoners in the country, some 13,000
are gang members, who often conduct their criminal business
unabated from behind bars.
During the first two months of the year there were an
average 23.3 murders a day. That was 120 percent up on the same
period last year.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, writing by Anna Yukhananov;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)