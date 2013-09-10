JERUSALEM, Sept 10 El Al Israel Airlines
suspended its daytime service to Israel's southern
resort of Eilat on Tuesday, questioning the safety of new flight
paths aimed at reducing exposure to potential attacks from
militants in nearby Egypt.
Israel has taken measures in recent months to ensure that
air traffic into the Red Sea town, wedged between Jordan and
Egypt, could not be targeted by Islamist militants in Egypt's
Sinai peninsula.
Those steps have included occasional rerouting of daytime
flights so they do not skirt the Egyptian frontier - patterns
that aviation experts said forced planes to make steep turns.
El Al, which has three daily daytime flights to Eilat from
Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport, said new landing and takeoff
patterns for the resort town that were put in place on Monday
did not meet international aviation safety standards.
"The chief executive of El Al expressed a deep concern to
the director of the Civil Aviation Authority about the
implications of the new directive in terms of safety," the
company said, without further explaining why it believed the new
flight paths were unsafe.
"El Al expects the aviation authorities to urgently deal
with the matter to allow the safe and regular operation of
flights to Eilat," it said.
Israel's Transport Ministry that oversees civil aviation had
no immediate comment.
Last month Israel shut down the Eilat airport for a couple
of hours citing security concerns.
It has also boosted rocket defences near its southern border
to counter possible attacks from Sinai, where Egypt's army has
been cracking down on militant groups.
El Al's nighttime flights, whose routing has not been
changed, are unaffected. Other Israeli airlines, which fly
smaller aircraft to Eilat, announced no changes to their
schedules.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Sophie Walker)