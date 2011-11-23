TEL AVIV Nov 23 El Al Israel Airlines posted a 51 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hit by a jump in fuel costs and increased competition, and announced plans to lay off 200 workers while top executives agreed to pay cuts.

Net profit at Israel's flag carrier fell to $21 million from $42.5 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 6 percent to $602 million, with cargo revenue up 16 percent, El Al said on Wednesday.

A 47 percent surge in jet fuel prices raised its fuel bill to $205 million from $160 million.

Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy said that in response to the higher fuel prices and global financial crisis, El Al is streamlining operations and cutting costs. Its plan includes laying off 200 workers.

El Al cut its route from Tel Aviv to Sao Paulo this month and is phasing out aircraft that are not energy efficient, he said.

"We are committed to and prepared for a continuing effort to cope with the economic changes in Israel and around the world, with challenging market conditions and competition," he said.

Shkedy said he and El Al Chairman Amikam Cohen agreed to a 20 percent cut in their monthly salaries starting in December and for all of 2012. Other board members also agreed to a 20 percent reduction in their compensation while company vice presidents will take a 10 percent pay cut.

El Al's load factor -- a measure of seats sold -- slipped to 82.4 percent from 83.8 percent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)