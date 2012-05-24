TEL AVIV May 24 El Al Israel Airlines
said its first-quarter net loss narrowed due to cost cuts,
including a reduction in its workforce, and it is working on a
new business strategy.
Israel's flag carrier said on Thursday it had a quarterly net
loss of $23.4 million, compared with a loss of $42.9 million a
year ago.
Revenue rose 0.9 percent to $429 million. Revenue from
passengers rose 7 percent while revenue from its cargo business
fell 12 percent.
Operating costs fell 4 percent to $389 million due to fewer
hours flight time, salary reductions and increased government
participation in security costs. Higher oil prices boosted jet
fuel expenses by 9.1 percent.
"Results in the first quarter of 2012 were impacted by the
global crisis, the rise in fuel prices and increased competition
in the aviation sector," chief executive Elyezer Shkedy said.
El Al is implementing a plan to lower costs and formulating
a business strategy for the medium and long term that is
expected to be approved in coming months, he said.
Its load factor -- a measure of seats sold -- rose to 81.2
percent from 76.8 percent, while its market share at Ben-Gurion
International Airport slipped to 36.6 percent.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)