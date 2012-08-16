* Q2 net loss $6.2 mln vs $19.7 mln loss a year ago
* Q2 revenue down 3 pct at $517 mln
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 16 El Al Israel Airlines
reduced its losses in the second quarter by nearly 70
percent, it reported on Thursday, despite a continued fall in
revenue as it pushed ahead with a cost-cutting campaign.
The national airline made a loss of $6.2 million in the
three months, down from a loss of $19.7 million in the same
period last year, on revenue down 3 percent at $517 million.
Passenger revenue slipped by 1 percent while cargo revenue
fell 7 percent.
"El Al is faced with the reality that the global economy is
in deep crisis, which is affecting the whole airline industry,
while dealing with the complex geopolitical realities and
conditions in the Middle East," Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy
said.
Operating expenses fell 7 percent to $439 million due to
salary reductions and increased government participation in
security costs, although jet fuel costs rose 1.6 percent.
El Al said it reduced its workforce by 168 over the past
year and is implementing a plan to lower costs and formulating a
business strategy for the medium and long term that is expected
to be approved in the coming months. According to its website
the company has around 5,790 employees.
Its load factor, an indicator of the number of seats sold as
a percentage of capacity, rose to 82.3 percent from 81.1
percent, while its market share at Ben-Gurion International
Airport edged up to 33.7 percent.
However, Shkedy also criticised a new open skies trade
agreement with the European Union which will open up the market
for flights between Israel and Europe.
Despite opposition from El Al, Israel and the EU agreed last
month to the deal which will replace existing bilateral
agreements between individual EU countries and while still being
subject to final approval will be phased in gradually over five
years starting in April 2013.
"El Al does not object to an appropriate and fair
agreement," Shkedye said.
"All we ask is to be able to compete equally and fairly. As
of today ... the basic conditions are not there to allow for
fair and real competition."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)