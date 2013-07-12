NEW YORK, July 12 Elan Corp is seeking first-round bids next week after drawing interest from a few drugmakers including Allergan Inc and Forest Laboratories Inc, several people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A few other companies such as Mylan International and Endo Health Solutions Inc, which took a preliminary look at Elan, are no longer involved in the process, they added.

All the people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Allergan, Forest and Elan declined to comment. Endo and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.