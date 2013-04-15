BRIEF-Dezhan Health's preliminary 2016 net profit up, to swing to black in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 29.9 percent y/y, expects Q1 to return to net profit of 146-179 million yuan ($21.21-$26.00 million)
LONDON, April 15 Elan Corporation PLC : * Rp management LLC - offer for Elan Corporation PLC * Royalty pharma announces firm offer for Elan. * Royalty pharma - offer price of up to US$12.00 per Elan share and Elan ads,
depending on the outcome of the Dutch auction * Royalty pharma - offer is fully financed, cash confirmed and not conditional
on due diligence
* Says it returns to net profit of 204.9 million yuan ($29.76 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 17.6 million yuan year ago