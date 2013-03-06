BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) * RP management llc - statement re possible offer * Royalty pharma statement regarding Elan proposal * Royalty pharma- "continues to be disappointed that the board of Elan has not
engaged in discussions" * Royalty pharma -it is meeting with a number of Elan shareholders to discuss
the proposal * Royalty pharma is ready to move quickly to implement an offer, believes it
will be able to complete due diligence in 20 days. * Source Text:
SHANGHAI, June 1 Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina has started "testing" withdrawals of the cryptocurrency after a three-month freeze that followed increased regulatory scrutiny, the exchange said on Thursday.