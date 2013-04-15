BRIEF-Dezhan Health's preliminary 2016 net profit up, to swing to black in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 29.9 percent y/y, expects Q1 to return to net profit of 146-179 million yuan ($21.21-$26.00 million)
LONDON, April 15 Elan Corporation PLC : * Elan's response to royalty pharma announcement * We would give consideration to any formal proposal by any party for Elan * The board of Elan will assess the Royalty Pharma announcement and will advise
* Source text in Eikon:
* Says it returns to net profit of 204.9 million yuan ($29.76 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 17.6 million yuan year ago