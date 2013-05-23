BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
LONDON May 23 Elan Corporation PLC : * Plc's board of directors unanimously reject Royalty Pharma's revised tender
offer * Offer substantially undervalues the company * Shareholders are strongly and unequivocally advised to take no action in
relation to the Royalty Pharma offer
* Says all of its 12th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 31