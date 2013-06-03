BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
LONDON, June 3 COURT DOCUMENT: * U.S. judge enters temporary restraining order blocking Royalty Pharma from
consummating/closing Elan tender offer - court document * U.S. judge sets June 11 hearing on preliminary injunction
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices