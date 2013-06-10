DUBLIN, June 10 Elan Corporation PLC : * Says board rejects royalty pharma's increased offer, still undervalues

royalty rights to Tysabri * Has received other unsolicited enquiries recently, instructed advisors to

assess as is normal business practice * Says board, management aligned in exploring all opportunities that maximize

full value of company for its shareholders * Says can be no assurances that assessing enquiries will lead to the

consummation of a sale transaction