* Elan says will move quickly with Plan B if necessary
* Different opinions among shareholders on Theravance deal
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 30 Irish drugmaker Elan will
lay out an alternative strategy if shareholders reject a string
of planned deals and thereby make a bid from a U.S.-based
investment group more likely to succeed.
Royalty Pharma last week increased its a hostile
cash bid for Elan, conditional on the target's shareholders
rejecting a series of planned transactions at a meeting due to
be held on June 17.
Elan, which rejected Royalty's offer, said on Thursday there
were different opinions among shareholders on one of the deals
struck earlier this month, with U.S. company Theravance
, and that it would look to quickly sooth concerns.
If that did not work, Elan Chief Executive Kelly Martin said
the board would look at other ways to maintain the group's
independence, though he did not specify what those plans would
be.
"If the shareholders have a different opinion, I think what
you will see is Elan immediately announce Plan B," Martin told a
news conference, asked if he would continue with talks on other
deals if shareholders rebuffed those already struck.
"There's always a Plan B and a C ... If they don't think the
strategy is particularly beneficial to them, then the board will
immediately have an alternative strategy that will be made clear
very quickly."
Elan sold its 50 percent interest in Tysabri, a multiple
sclerosis drug, to U.S. partner Biogen Idec in February
for $3.25 billion plus royalties, aiming to use the proceeds to
reward investors and fund its spending spree.
It agreed to buy two private drug firms last week, following
on from a separate $1 billion deal to buy 21 percent of the
royalties that Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
.
Some analysts believe Elan overpaid to get a chunk of GSK's
respiratory drugs revenue, a view Elan does not share but is
restricted in its ability to rebut. Under Irish takeover rules,
it cannot present its forecasts for the deal while Royalty's
offer is still on the table.
Elan Chairman Bob Ingram nevertheless remained confident
Royalty, which raised its offer to $12.50 per share from $11.25,
would not get the 50 percent plus one share backing needed to
complete its takeover.
"In every meeting I've had with our major long-term
shareholders, there hasn't been one shareholder who said they
find $12.50 attractive," Ingram said.