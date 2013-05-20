DUBLIN May 20 Elan Corporation PLC :
* Says has agreed to buy two private companies, repurchase
shares and issue
debt
* Says to acquire Vienna-based aop orphan for 263.5 million
EUR, further 270
million in potential milestone payments
* To pay $40 million for 48 percent of Dubai-based newbridge
pharmacueticals,
option to buy remaining stake
* Says to spin-off experimental elnd-005 drug into private
company, commit $70
million to keep 18 percent stake
* Says will buy back a further $200 million of shares
* Says plans to issue $800 million of debt to optimize full
potential of
capital structure, markets