BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
DUBLIN, July 24 Elan Corporation PLC : * Revenuefrom continuing operations for the second quarter of 2013 of $56.3
million * Ended the quarter with over $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents * Net loss from continuing operations of $251.8 million in Q2
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
* U.S. FDA - FDA granted the application fast track, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations
* Tesaro announces expanded development program for Niraparib focused on the treatment of front-line metastatic ovarian and lung cancers and metastatic breast cancer