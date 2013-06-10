NEW YORK, June 10 Irish drug firm Elan Corp Plc
voluntarily dismissed its U.S. lawsuit against Royalty
Pharma, the U.S. investment firm which increased its
offer to take over Elan last week, a court filing showed on
Monday.
In a filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Elan said
it was dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot
refile it. It gave no reason for dropping the case. A hearing
had been set for Tuesday.
Elan won temporary relief from the court last week stopping
Royalty from closing its tender offer after it argued that the
disclosures in Royalty's bid were "materially inadequate."
Royalty raised its hostile bid for Elan to a potential $8
billion on Friday.