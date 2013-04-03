* Elan welcomes Irish Takeover Panel deadline for bid
* Royalty's $6.6 bln approach would scupper Elan's M&A plans
* U.S. company says Elan depriving shareholders on offer
DUBLIN, April 3 U.S. investment firm Royalty
Pharma, which is considering a $6.6-billion bid for
Irish drugmaker Elan, must make a firm offer by May 10
or walk away, Ireland's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday.
Royalty made its indicative approach, worth $11 per Elan
share, in February, hoping to add rights worth hundreds of
millions of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tysabri to
its royalty income.
Elan, which has rejected the proposal, welcomed the Takeover
Panel's deadline, reiterating that the "highly conditional
indication of interest" from Royalty was opportunistic in its
timing.
The panel said it had set the deadline following
representations made by Elan and correspondence with the
advisers to both Royalty and Elan.
Royalty said it was disappointed that Elan's board continued
to refuse to work with it to facilitate an offer being presented
to shareholders and instead had sought to impose a deadline for
an offer without the benefit of due diligence.
"The refusal of the board of Elan to engage with Royalty
Pharma risks depriving Elan shareholders of the opportunity to
decide on the merits of the possible offer," the New York-based
company said in a statement.
The approach by Royalty Pharma put into question Elan's
plans to return cash to investors and make acquisitions
following the $3.25 billion sale of its 50 percent stake in
Tysabri to partner Biogen Idec.
Elan, left with only experimental drugs following the deal,
will retain royalties of up to 25 percent on future sales of the
MS treatment and announced last month it would give shareholders
one fifth of that royalty share.
The Tysabri deal closed on Tuesday.
The Dublin-based company, in which U.S. group Johnson &
Johnson is an 18 percent shareholder, will next seek
approval from shareholders to start a share buy-back and hand
back $1 billion to investors.
Royalty was due to meet with 10 to 15 of Elan's largest
shareholders, including Johnson & Johnson, ahead of the April 12
shareholder meeting. Elan says most of its shareholders do not
view Royalty's approach as worth consideration.