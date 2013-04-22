* Elan says bid grossly undervalues future prospects
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 22 Irish drugmaker Elan
rejected a reduced $11.25 per share bid from Royalty Pharma
, putting the ball back in the U.S. investment
company's court in an increasingly convoluted takeover saga.
Royalty made its initial approach in February, attracted by
the promise of lucrative revenues from Elan's multiple sclerosis
drug Tysabri. But Elan has fought to maintain its independence
through a series of manoeuvres designed to frustrate the bid,
which is contingent on 90 percent acceptances.
Royalty last week lowered its bid for Elan to $11.25 a share
from an earlier $12 offer, pricing in the result of a $1 billion
share buyback by Elan. The $12 per share offer had valued Elan
at $7.3 billion and had been sweetened from an initial proposal.
Buoyed by the outcome of the buyback, Elan, which claimed
last month that most of its shareholders did not view Royalty's
original proposal as worth consideration, strongly advised
shareholders to take no action in relation to the bid.
"The offer from Royalty Pharma grossly undervalues Elan's
current business platform and our future prospects. As a result
the board unanimously and without reservation rejected the
offer," Elan Chairman Robert Ingram said in a statement on
Monday.
As part of the share buyback, U.S. healthcare firm Johnson &
Johnson cut its stake in Elan to 4.9 percent from 18
percent, accounting for more than 90 percent of shares
repurchased.
Analysts were divided as to whether the buyback's outcome
signaled confidence in Elan's plans to reinvent itself through a
series of acquisitions, or speculation that Royalty would
eventually return with a higher bid.
But after 73 percent of shares excluding Johnson & Johnson's
were not tendered at any price in the pre-announced $11.25 to
$13.00 range, Royalty may have to come back with a better offer.
VAST MAJORITY
Shares in Elan, which closed at $11.95 in New York on
Friday, rose 2.5 percent to 9.1 euros ($11.90) at 0800 GMT in
Dublin where the company keeps a secondary listing.
"Put simply, the vast majority of Elan shareholders believe
Elan shares are currently worth more than $13," Berenberg Bank
analyst Adrian Howd wrote in a note. "As we stand today, Royalty
Pharma would seemingly have to offer in excess of $13 ... We see
this as unlikely."
Royalty could yet improve its offer by factoring in the
future performance of Elan's lucrative Tysabri drug via a
contingent value right (CVR), rewarding investors should the
drug hit certain sales milestones, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Royalty, which wants to add the rights to Tysabri - worth
hundreds of millions of dollars annually - to its large stable
of royalty streams, has said that while its offer did not
include a CVR, it reserves the right to include one.
Royalty's bid came after Elan in February sold its 50
percent interest in the blockbuster drug for $3.25 billion plus
royalty rights to U.S. partner Biogen Idec, and said it
aimed to spend the bulk of the money on acquisitions.
Elan, left with just one experimental drug in its pipeline
following the Tysabri deal, improved the terms of its own plan
last month by offering shareholders up to 20 percent of future
royalties from Tysabri.
Royalty argues that Elan's management does not have a track
record of deals and has urged shareholders to put pressure on
the board to accept its offer.
Elan has said it has already spoken to several companies
about potential deals and can move quickly. It may give further
details of its strategy when it reports first-quarter results on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)