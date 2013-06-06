* Royalty had wanted to amend shareholder ultimatum
* U.S. firm must drop bid if shareholders back any vote
* EGM votes include share buyback, drug spin-off
* Analysts say ruling may push Royalty into increasing bid
By Padraic Halpin and Jessica Toonkel
DUBLIN/NEW YORK, June 6 Royalty Pharma
received a blow in its battle to take over Irish drug
firm Elan on Thursday after a ruling on conditions
attached to the U.S. company's hostile bid threatened to scupper
the deal.
Royalty increased its cash bid to 6.4 billion last month
and made it conditional on Elan shareholders rejecting
resolutions at a June 17 meeting, in a bid to stop the
Dublin-based firm pushing through a series of defensive
transactions.
However, after Elan said only two of the four resolutions to
be put to the meeting concerned the deals, Royalty sought a
ruling from the Irish Takeover Panel confirming that it would
not be obliged to drop out if all four votes were carried.
The panel decided on Thursday that Royalty could not revise
its terms, meaning its bid will lapse if Elan shareholders back
either of the other two uncontentious resolutions - a share
buyback and a drug spin-off aimed at cutting operating costs.
"In the event that Elan shareholders vote in favour of the
Theravance transaction or any of the other transactions, Royalty
Pharma will be obliged to lapse its revised offer," the takeover
panel said in a statement, referring to one of the recent deals
Elan has struck.
Elan said in a statement that the ruling would allow
shareholders to properly assess each of the resolutions. Royalty
Pharma were not immediately available for comment.
Elan believes Royalty's bid undervalues its future revenue
stream from royalties it holds in multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri and is trying to convince shareholders that the deals it
has struck will add more value.
Elan agreed last month to buy 21 percent of the royalties
U.S. company Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) and a week later announced it would buy two
private drug firms. Elan's chairman admitted
shareholders' opinions differed on the Theravance deal but that
there was unanimous support for the drug spin-off.
IMPROVED BID?
With some analysts believing Elan overpaid for Theravance,
Royalty hoped to take advantage with its ultimatum and leave
Elan's strategy in tatters, opening the door for shareholders to
accept its $12.50 a share offer.
Now Elan shareholders could still reject the Theravance deal
without striking a decisive blow to the company's management who
have said they would present an alternative strategy if
investors fail to back their plans.
"This puts Royalty Pharma in a very awkward position and
maybe puts pressure on them to raise their bid," said Corey
Davis, an equity analyst at Jefferies.
"Given how shareholder friendly the buyback is, it seems
unlikely that shareholders would be inclined to vote it down."
Elan's last buyback, completed at $11.25 per share, was
supported by 99.2 percent of shareholders at a meeting in April.
The company's shares edged up 3 cents to close at $12.68
on the New York Stock Exchange.
While Royalty has erected a barrier to the bid all of its
own making, the influential proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) did recommend on Monday that Elan
shareholders reject each resolution at the key June 17 meeting.
Many institutional investors, such as mutual funds, rely on
ISS to decide on how to vote in these kind of situations.
Elan also won temporary relief from a U.S District Court on
Monday, stopping Royalty from closing its tender offer after
Elan argued the New York-based investment firm's disclosures in
its increased bid were "materially inadequate."
The court will meet again on June 11 to decide whether or
not to grant a preliminary injunction against Royalty.