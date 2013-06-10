* Elan says new bid still undervalues company
* Irish firm assessing several other unsolicited enquiries
DUBLIN, June 10 Irish drug firm Elan Corp Plc
as expected rejected an increased offer from Royalty
Pharma and on Monday said it was assessing enquiries from other
interested parties.
U.S. investment firm Royalty raised its hostile bid to a
potential $8 billion on Friday, the third increase in five
months, after Elan shareholders held off tendering their shares
in hopes of a bigger payday.
Rebuffing Royalty's advances again, Elan said the gap
between what it believes to be the underlying value of the
company and the new bid remained significant.
However, Elan said in addition it had instructed its
advisors Citigroup to assess other interest after it had
received several recent unsolicited corporate enquiries.
"Both the board and executive management are aligned in
exploring all opportunities that maximize the full value of the
company for its shareholders," Elan said in a statement.
"There can be no assurances that this process will lead to
the consummation of a sale transaction."
A spokesman for Elan said the company could not comment any
further on who the other interested parties are.
Elan shareholders meet next Monday to vote on a series of
defensive transactions that the Dublin-based company has
recently made. Royalty's bid is contingent on each transaction
being voted down.
Royalty is now offering $13 cash per share, up from $12.50
previously, with an added a contingent value right (CVR) clause
that could mean an additional $2.50 per share if Elan's
blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri hits certain sales
milestones.
Elan won a U.S. District Court order last week stopping
Royalty from closing its tender offer. The court will meet again
on Tuesday to decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction
against Royalty.