NEW YORK, June 11 Royalty Pharma,
pursuing a hostile $8 billion takeover of Irish drugmaker Elan
Corp Plc, moved on Tuesday to make sure it is not
blocked by a potential $200 million share buyback and drug
spinoff at the target company.
Elan, which has been resisting the advances of the U.S.
investment firm for more than three months, rejected a sweetened
takeover offer on Monday and said for the first time that it was
assessing inquiries from other parties.
Royalty's new bid of $13 cash per share, plus an extra $2.50
depending on sales of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, is
contingent on Elan shareholders rejecting a series of four
defensive transactions. The four proposals will be put to a vote
of Elan shareholders at a meeting next Monday.
Royalty sought a ruling from the Irish Takeover Panel
confirming that it would not be obliged to drop out if all four
proposals were approved. The panel issued a ruling last week
that will make Royalty's bid null and void if Elan shareholders
approve either the share buyback or the drug spin-off.
"Royalty Pharma today announces that it has reluctantly
filed judicial review proceedings related to the decision of the
Irish Takeover Panel," the suitor said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Royalty is concerned that the Irish Takeover Panel's
decision will deprive Elan shareholders of the opportunity to
consider Royalty Pharma's further increased offer."
Elan shareholders will also vote on a $1 billion deal to buy
21 percent of the royalties Theravance Inc receives
from GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and the $340 million
acquisition of AOP Orphan, an Austrian company that focuses on
rare diseases.
Royalty has urged Elan shareholders to reject all four
proposals.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that Elan has attracted the
interest of a number of mid-sized drug companies.
In a letter to shareholders made public on Tuesday, Elan
reiterated that Royalty's offer was grossly inadequate.
"Make no mistake. Royalty Pharma is not a pharmaceutical
company. Their business model is all about buying assets on the
cheap and generating value for their investors," Elan Chairman
Bob Ingram said in the letter.
"Put another way, if Royalty Pharma and its shareholders
win, by definition, YOU LOSE, and their shareholders capture
value that rightly belongs to you."