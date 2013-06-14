(Corrects paragraph 6 to read "Royalty" instead of "it")
* Royalty bid contingent on shareholders rejecting all votes
* Royalty says now sees Elan shareholders rejecting 3 of 4
meeting resolutions
* Reiterates that shareholders expected to only approve
share buyback
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 14 U.S. investment firm Royalty
Pharma said on Friday it expects the majority of
takeover target Elan's shareholders will reject the
Irish firm's own proposed acquisition deals at a shareholder
meeting on Monday.
Royalty, hoping to convince Elan shareholders that they
should accept its bid in the face of opposition from the Irish
drug firm's board, raised its offer last week for the third time
to as much as $15.50 per share, or around $8 billion.
But seeking to stop Elan pushing through two acquisition
deals at Monday's meeting of shareholders, Royalty last month
made its takeover offer conditional on shareholders rejecting
all resolutions presented at the meeting but now says it meant
the conditionality to apply to only some resolutions.
Royalty said on Friday that it had conducted a review of
Elan's U.S. shareholders and concluded that "a sufficient
number" were set to back only one of the four resolutions due to
be put to the meeting, a 200 million-euro ($266 million) share
buyback, which it says it does not oppose.
According to Elan's last annual report over 82 percent of
its shares are held as American Depositary Shares (ADSs).
Royalty said on Friday that after 81 percent of U.S.
shareholders had lodged their votes for Monday's meeting it
estimates that two resolutions relating to a $1 billion drug
royalties acquisition deal with U.S firm Theravance Inc
and a separate purchase of two private companies would be
rejected.
The final resolution, concerning a drug spin-off aimed at
cutting operating costs, was also set to be narrowly rejected,
Royalty said.
"A sufficient number of these ADSs have been voted against
both the Theravance Transaction and the AOP Transaction such
that Royalty Pharma is confident that those proposals will not
pass at Elan's June 17 EGM," Royalty said in a statement.
Desperate to stay in the fight to buy Elan, Royalty won an
Irish court injunction against Ireland's regulator on takeover
battles on Thursday, allowing it to appeal against a ruling made
last week that it cannot change the conditions attached to its
hostile bid.
The U.S. company wants to confine its conditionality to
Elan shareholder rejection of just the two resolutions
concerning the acquisitions but Ireland's Takeover Panel has
ruled that it cannot revise the terms of its offer at this stage
in the battle.
Ireland's High Court will meet next Wednesday to decide if
Royalty can mount a challenge. If the court rejects Royalty's
appeal it will be forced to honour the original conditions and
drop the bid if shareholders approve any of the resolutions.
($1=0.7519 euros)
