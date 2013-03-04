DUBLIN, March 4 The vast majority of investors
at Elan do not view a $6.6 billion approach by U.S.
investment firm Royalty Pharma as worthy of
discussion, the Irish drugmaker's chief executive said.
Elan announced on Monday that it would give shareholders 20
percent of the royalty rights for multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri and Elan Chief Executive Kelly Martin told Reuters that
this was not a response to Royalty's approach last week.
"We simply don't view the Royalty indication of interest as
credible. The vast majority of our investor base simply don't
view Royalty's indication as worthy of any discussion period,"
Martin told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"I wish Royalty well, they can do what they need to do but
we're not in any discussions with them at all on any topic and
we don't see any need to have those discussions."
