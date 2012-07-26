JAKARTA, July 26 Indonesia's media firm PT Elang
Mahkota Teknologi aims to raise up to 1.95 trillion
rupiah ($205.64 million) via two block sales of up to 6 percent
of each of its TV units, sources with direct knowledge of the
deals said on Thursday.
The company is offering 78 million shares of TV operator PT
Surya Citra Media, with an upsize option of up to 39
million shares at a price range of 9,830-10,585 rupiah per
share, a discount between 2 to 9 percent of Thursday's closing
price.
Elang Mahkota also offering 81 million shares of its other
TV operator Indosiar Karya Media, with an upsize
option of up to 40.5 million shares at a price range of
5,460-5,880 rupiah per share, two sources said.
Brokerage CLSA is the sole global coordinator for both
offerings.
Elang Mahkota declined to comment.
($1 = 9,482.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA and Daniel Stanton from
IFR in SINGAPORE. Editing by Jane Merriman)