BRIEF-SLM Corporation announces public offering of senior notes
* Intends to use net proceeds to redeem its outstanding 6.97 percent series A preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM Dec 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said it was awarded follow-on contracts worth $229 million to supply battle management systems to Australia's Department of Defence.
The project will be performed over a three year period by Elbit Systems of Australia, the company said on Sunday.
* Intends to use net proceeds to redeem its outstanding 6.97 percent series A preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 31 Collateralized Loan Obligation funds (CLOs) are adding provisions to refinancing deals that will allow them to cut interest payments for a second time and boost payments to equity holders if President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act.
* Says preliminary proposal to acquire co from consortium of investors for us$2.15 in cash/share