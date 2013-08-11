BRIEF-UniPixel reports Q4 revenue of $1.4 million
* UniPixel reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
JERUSALEM Aug 11 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems has won a $32 million contract to supply advanced information management systems to Australia's federal police.
The investigation, intelligence and incident management systems will be supplied over a four-year period, Elbit said in a statement on Sunday.
* UniPixel reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Pluristem and Sosei CVC advancing towards finalizing joint venture for the commercialization of plx-pad in Japan
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.