JERUSALEM, March 19 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it was considering a possible debt offering to raise up to 900 million shekels ($239 million).

Terms would be similar to an offering in June 2010 when Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, sold 1.1 billion shekels of bonds maturing in 2020 and paying interest of 4.84 percent, Elbit said in a statement.

It noted that it had not yet determined whether to go ahead with the offering, which would be an expansion of its Series A bonds.

Elbit's bond price was down 0.8 percent in early trading to yield 4.56 percent. Its shares were 0.9 percent lower in Tel Aviv.

Separately, Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said it rates the bonds in the potential offering as "Aa1", with a stable outlook.