JERUSALEM, March 19 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it was
considering a possible debt offering to raise up to 900 million
shekels ($239 million).
Terms would be similar to an offering in June 2010 when
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, sold 1.1
billion shekels of bonds maturing in 2020 and paying interest of
4.84 percent, Elbit said in a statement.
It noted that it had not yet determined whether to go ahead
with the offering, which would be an expansion of its Series A
bonds.
Elbit's bond price was down 0.8 percent in
early trading to yield 4.56 percent. Its shares were 0.9 percent
lower in Tel Aviv.
Separately, Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of credit rating
agency Moody's Investors Service said it rates the bonds in the
potential offering as "Aa1", with a stable outlook.