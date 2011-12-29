JERUSALEM Dec 29 Israeli defence
contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday it has
received $35 million as part of a lawsuit settlement with the
Georgian government.
Georgia will also return to Elbit, Israel's largest publicly
traded defence firm, certain equipment and sub-systems that were
supplied to Georgia in the past, Elbit said in a statement.
The settlement will not have a material impact on Elbit's
financial results, it said.
Elbit last April filed a $100 million lawsuit
against the government of Georgia in the High Court of Justice
in the United Kingdom, alleging Georgia's failure to pay amounts
due to the company in connection with deliverable items under
several contracts signed in 2007.