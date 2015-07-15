* "Canary" can monitor and anticipate pilot's condition
* System would warn of danger, initiate autopilot
* Sensor aimed at military flyers but also has civilian use
By Ori Lewis
HAIFA, Israel, July 15 Israeli defence
electronics firm Elbit Systems says it has developed a
body sensor that could help save the lives of pilots by
forewarning of possible loss of consciousness in extreme
manoeuvres or because of oxygen starvation.
Named "Canary", the system is initially geared for the
military market and fighter pilots who experience extreme
physiological stress during sharp turns, high-speed acceleration
or possible oxygen starvation at high altitude. But it may be
adapted for civil aviation use as well.
Loss of consciousness because of high G-forces that prevent
blood getting to the brain, known as G-LOC, is a regular concern
for fast-jet pilots. Hypoxia can affect anybody flying at high
altitude and can also lead to incapacitation.
Both phenomena have caused crashes and deaths over many
years, said Yaron Kranz, a senior research and development
director at Elbit, which developed the sensor together with
Israeli start-up LifeBEAM.
Systems that can take over an out of control plane have
already been developed by aircraft and auto-pilot manufacturers,
but Elbit's system is different in that it senses the condition
of the pilot rather than the aircraft.
"The system detects the physiological state of the pilot
while he is still in control and it can predict if he is going
to lose consciousness, giving enough time to take evasive
action," said Kranz, a former fighter pilot.
Two well-documented examples of hypoxia were the Helios
Airways disaster in 2005, in which 121 people died when their
airliner came down near Athens, and the 1999 business jet crash
of top golfer Payne Stewart in the mid-Western United States.
Canary, which includes a button-sized sensor and related
computer, is contained within the pilot's helmet.
The system will only flash an alert on the helmet's visor if
it senses an imminent threat. If it detects the pilot has passed
out, it will tell the plane's mission computer to take control
to avert disaster, Kranz said.
To detect hypoxia in civilian aircraft, the sensor could be
adapted to be worn without a helmet.
Elbit Systems, whose drones and surveillance devices are top
sellers worldwide, is Israel's largest listed defence company.
Together with Rockwell Collins, it is developing the
pilot helmet, expected to be ready for production within a year,
for Lockheed Martin Corp's advanced F-35 fighter.
(Editing by Luke Baker and David Holmes)