TEL AVIV Oct 22 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won
contracts from an Asian country totalling $85 million, mostly
for an F-5 aircraft avionics upgrade programme.
The balance of the amount is for the supply of electro-optic
and communications systems. The contracts will be carried out
over three years.
Elbit Systems did not name the Asian country.
"We have witnessed a growing demand for upgrades of this
nature and we trust that further customers will follow," Elbit
Systems Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)