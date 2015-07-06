BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
JERUSALEM, July 6 Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it signed a contract to supply its latest wearable head-up display to regional planemaker ATR to assist pilots of the new ATR-600 series.
Elbit's Skylens device, worn like ski goggles, displays high-resolution symbols and video on a transparent visor, allowing pilots to take off and land in low visibility conditions such as fog with less dependence on airport instruments.
ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Finmeccanica, will be the launch customer for Skylens. Certification is expected by 2017.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)