JERUSALEM, March 26 Israeli defence contractor
Elbit Systems said it was awarded a contract by the
Brazilian Air Force to supply an unmanned aircraft system (UAS)
that will be used for safety and security missions during this
summer's World Cup.
Financial details were not disclosed but Elbit said
on Wednesday the contract's amount is not material to the
company.
The Hermes 900 UAS will be supplied within two months, it
said.
The Hermes 900, which will be equipped with a new and
advanced intelligence gathering system, will be operated by
Brazil's Air Force in combined missions with the Hermes 450
fleet that is already in operational use, Elbit said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)