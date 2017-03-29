JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) -

* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a deal worth $82 million to supply an unnamed Asia-Pacific country with an airborne system for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions.

* The contract, which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be performed over a four-year period.

* It is being performed in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries unit Elta Systems. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)