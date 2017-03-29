BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) -
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a deal worth $82 million to supply an unnamed Asia-Pacific country with an airborne system for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions.
* The contract, which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be performed over a four-year period.
* It is being performed in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries unit Elta Systems. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results