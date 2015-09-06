TEL AVIV, Sept 6 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday it won a
contract from a European country to supply an unmanned aircraft
system (UAS)-based intelligence system in a contract valued at
over $78 million.
The contract will be delivered over a two-year period by
Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division, established several months ago as
a result of combining Elbit's electro-optics and UAS divisions.
The system will include a multi-sensor electro-optics system
capable of long-range visual intelligence for both day and
night. The system is adaptable for a large variety of airborne
applications, Elbit said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)