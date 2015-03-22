TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday the U.S. Marine
Corps (USMC) awarded its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America a
$73.4 million contract for laser range finder systems.
The period of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity
contract extends through March 2020. To date, Elbit Systems of
America has received an initial order of $7.5 million under the
contract.
Raanan Horowitz, chief executive of Elbit Systems of
America, said the systems enable Marines to find targets without
breaking cover from their concealed fighting positions.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)