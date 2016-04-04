JERUSALEM, April 4 Defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday its Cyberbit unit won a contract to supply intelligence and cyber analysis and research systems to an unnamed Asia-Pacific country for $22 million.

The systems consist of an advanced intelligence and investigation solutions that support every stage of the intelligence process.

That includes the collection of the data from multiple sources, databases and sensors, processing of the information, supporting research, analysis and evaluation of the information and disseminating the intelligence to the intended recipient, Elbit said.

