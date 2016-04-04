JERUSALEM, April 4 Defence electronics firm
Elbit Systems said on Monday its Cyberbit
unit won a contract to supply intelligence and cyber analysis
and research systems to an unnamed Asia-Pacific country for $22
million.
The systems consist of an advanced intelligence and
investigation solutions that support every stage of the
intelligence process.
That includes the collection of the data from multiple
sources, databases and sensors, processing of the information,
supporting research, analysis and evaluation of the information
and disseminating the intelligence to the intended recipient,
Elbit said.
