JERUSALEM Nov 23 An Israeli system that
protects planes from shoulder-fired missiles has passed a test
conducted by NATO, which could open up new markets for the
technology in member states, defence electronics firm Elbit
Systems said on Monday.
Elbit's system, called MUSIC, is fitted on aircraft
and can jam incoming heat-seeking missiles with a laser. Israeli
carriers are already using the technology.
The NATO test took place in October in Germany on an Airbus
C295 aircraft, said Elbit, Israel's largest publicly
traded defence firm.
"A successful NATO test may promote the installation of such
systems among companies in member states of the organization,"
it said.
