BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11 Israel's Elbit Systems :
* Q4 revenue $850.3 million versus $811.5 million
* Q4 GAAP EPS $1.03 versus $1.01 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Tova Cohen)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions