* Q4 revenue $850.3 mln vs $811.5 mln, EPS $1.03 vs $1.01
* Stock up 4.5 percent in Tel Aviv
* Declared dividend of 35 cents per share for the quarter
By Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, March 11 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems expects its cyber defence systems
and new commercial products to give the business a big boost in
the coming years, it said on Wednesday after reporting a rise in
profits.
"Cyber is a very important growth engine, the market is
huge," Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters.
"Today it accounts for tens of millions of dollars, but it
could be hundreds of millions in the next several years."
He forecast similar growth from the company's aircraft
defence systems, in particular a device that can be attached to
commercial aircraft to detect and deflect a missile attack using
a high-powered laser.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, earned $1.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter,
up from $1.01 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $850.3 million
from $811.5 million, boosted by strong sales in Latin America
and Asia-Pacific.
Elbit's shares were up 4.5 percent at 274.3 shekels in early
afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.
Broker Psagot raised its investment rating on Elbit's shares
to "outperform" from "hold".
The results, together with "a somewhat more favourable
macro-environment for defence spending," was cause for optimism
for the current year, Machlis said.
He also said Elbit has become a more important company in
the commercial market with commercial applications based on
existing defence technologies accounting for about 10 percent of
the company's sales and expected to reach the "low 20s" within
five years.
"We understand the civilian market better than in the past
and are reorganising the company to be more focused on civilian
applications," he said.
Such products include a wearable head-up display called
Skylens that allows commercial pilots to take off and land in
low visibility conditions.
The company is also developing a technology that will allow
electric buses to be charged during stops, he said.
Elbit's backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end
of 2014 from $5.82 billion a year earlier. It declared a
dividend of 35 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from
32 cents in the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)