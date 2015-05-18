TEL AVIV May 18 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported on Monday slightly higher
quarterly profit as the boost in its backlog over the past two
years translated into revenue growth.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, earned $1.23 per diluted share in the first quarter,
up from $1.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $706.6 million
from $682.6 million.
"We are focused on adapting to market trends and needs,"
Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.
This has led Elbit to create a division known as ISTAR to
provide customers with intelligence solutions as well as a new
cyber security company called CYBERBIT, he said.
Elbit's backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end
of March from $6.06 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 35 cents per share for the
first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)