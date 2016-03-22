TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit,
boosted by higher sales, a growing order backlog and lower
financial expenses.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.47 per diluted share
in the fourth quarter, up from $1.03 a year earlier.
Led by airborne systems, revenue rose to $886.6 million from
$850.3 million.
"The solid increase in our backlog over the past few years
has led to the current growth trend in revenues, while the
efforts we have taken to ensure efficient operations and enhance
synergies among our business units have enabled us to steadily
improve our profitability," said Chief Executive Bezhalel
Machlis.
Elbit has seen growing renewal of interest for its
technologies in Europe, where it won several important
contracts, while the Asia-Pacific market has also been strong,
he said.
Elbit's order backlog at the end of 2015 reached a record
$6.6 billion, up from $6.3 billion at the end of 2014.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the fourth
quarter, up from 37 cents in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)