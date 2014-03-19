* Adjusted Q4 EPS $1.26 vs $1.41 forecast
* Q4 revenue $811.5 mln vs $840 mln forecast
* Backlog of orders up at $5.82 bln
* Shares down 2.9 pct on Nasdaq
(Adds comments from CEO on outlook, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 19 Cyber security and aviation
products will help drive growth for Elbit Systems in
2014, the Israeli defence electronics firm said on Wednesday
after it reported lower quarterly profit and sales that missed
analysts' estimates.
Outlays on large defence platforms by governments around the
world have slowed in recent years but Elbit specialises in some
niche segments that are in demand. It said it expected strong
revenue growth in India, Australia and Latin America.
Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said fourth-quarter results
were hit by the time it took to execute certain projects and
that it was more important to look at 2013 annual results, which
showed growth, as well as the firm's strong backlog of orders.
"Elbit is on a trend of growth that will be reflected in
2014," he told Reuters.
"Recently we implemented some organisational changes to
enhance our market position in the areas of cyber and
intelligence systems as well as commercial avionics systems," he
said.
"We consider both of these areas as growth engines for the
company and complementary to our traditional defence-based
business lines."
Machlis, who became CEO last April, said a new generation
of its enhanced vision system, which allows pilots to see
through fog and clouds using infrared, was recently selected by
Dassault for its Falcon aircraft. The size of the deal
has not been disclosed.
PROFIT SLIPS
The company earned $1.26 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the fourth quarter, down from $1.62 a year
earlier. Revenue slipped to $811.5 million from $843.9 million.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company by revenue and market capitalisation, was forecast to
earn $1.41 a share on revenue of $840 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its backlog of orders rose to $5.82 billion at the end of
2013 from $5.68 billion a year earlier.
Elbit shares were down 2.1 percent to 208.9 shekels in
afternoon trade in Tel Aviv. Its Nasdaq shares opened 2.9
percent lower at $60.11.
Asia-Pacific and Latin America present strong opportunities,
the company said. The United States, which accounts for a third
of Elbit's business, is also growing though Europe, which
accounts for 20 percent, is flat.
Revenue in 2013 rose to $2.93 billion from $2.89 billion in
2012 while EPS excluding one-off items rose to $4.99 from $4.88.
Machlis said he saw potential for $2-$3 billion of new
orders in Latin America in the next three years, as well as
$2-$3 billion in Australia and $3-$4 billion in India.
Elbit plans to grow organically and through acquisitions,
the CEO said. "We are prepared financially to make a significant
acquisition; we are looking in our target markets," he added.
The company declared a dividend of 30 cents per share for
the fourth quarter, the same as for the third quarter.
(Editing by Steven Scheer and Pravin Char)